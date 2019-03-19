Spring officially starts at 5:58pm on Wednesday, and it looks like we'll continue to enjoy the sunny and warm weather of late as we kick off the new season! The sunshine will once again be abundant as temperatures reach back into the upper-50s and low-60s by Wednesday afternoon, all thanks to the high pressure that remains in control of the region. 
 
That high pressure will continue to bring sunny and warm weather through Thursday before it slowly starts to move east. That'll lead to an increase in clouds on Friday, that eventually brings some light, scattered rain showers Friday night-Saturday. It'll also mean our temperatures cool back down closer to normal, in the low-mid 50s over the weekend. 
 
Snow also continues to melt with the warmer weather! Thankfully it's been a fairly gradual melt-off so far and we haven't seen any flooding impacts. That trend is expected to continue minimal, if any, flooding impacts. If we continue at our current pace most of the snow should be gone by the start of next week!
 
-Blake

Tags

KHQ Weather Forecaster

Recommended for you