Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster
Sunshine and warm weather always makes Fridays even a little bit better! High pressure remains in control on Friday, which means you need to get outside and enjoy! Especially because we're expecting some changes into the weekend.
 
A strong cold front will be sweeping through on Saturday, and as it does winds will become gusty by Saturday afternoon and evening. That ramps up our fire danger again, so be extra careful and cautious.
 
Once the front passes, the winds calm down and temperatures drop on Sunday with highs only in the low-mid 70s. An early taste of Fall before warmer temperatures return next week!
 

