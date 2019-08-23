SPOKANE, Wash.- Calls for State Representative Matt Shea to resign have been increasing. However, today KHQ spoke with a supporter of Shea who says it's all a smear campaign.

From the Mayor of Spokane, the fire chief, sheriff, along with city council members and the NAACP all calling for Shea to step down.

Ken Peters, a local pastor, and close friend of Shea, he says the opposite.

"He is not in any way an extremist. He's a Christian that loves America."

When asked if Shea doesn't love all Americans, or those who don't believe the same way he does, Peter responded:

"That's ridiculous, it's a white person that loves their country then I'm guilty. It's an absolute smear campaign."

Right now Shea is under investigation in the House, looking into if he was collecting intelligence and also conducting surveillance. When asked about that Peters said:

"So is President Trump. This is just another witch hunt," Peter said. "They're gonna find out he's a loving, peaceful man of God. It's a leftist smear job that will end up with a big zero."

We then asked if that description matches somebody that would conduct surveillance on different leaders who think different or collect intelligence on people do don't think the same way he does?

"I think it was done to play defense not play offense," Peters told KHQ.

When asked if Peters thinks Shea can effectively do his job with so many people distancing themselves from him, Peter responded:

"I absolutely do. It's a storm, storms blow over. This is a character assassination of a great American," Peters said.