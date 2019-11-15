A terrifying attack took place inside an Arizona restaurant and it was all caught on surveillance cameras.
Phoenix Police released the video of the incident that happened back in September when they were called to the scene for a possible fight.
The video shows a man in a red shirt entering the restaurant and hitting a woman over the head with a coffee container. Authorities say he then took a purse from one of the victims.
A victim then ran into the kitchen to get behind an employee as the man walked into the kitchen. The employees all left the kitchen as he appeared to rummage through some items. Later he set something in the kitchen on fire.
According to court documents, the suspect is a homeless veteran who is mentally ill. Records show previous arrests for aggravated assault, burglary and criminal damage.
The suspect has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, theft, and disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.