Sushi restaurant in California puts plastic domes around tables

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A sushi restaurant in San Francisco is taking an extra precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant, Hashiri, has put plastic domes around outdoor tables and chairs. The bubbles enclose tables and chairs while customers eat their food.
While it may be a shock to some, Hashiri said the bubbles have been relatively popular, and that the weekends are already fully booked.
Initially, owners said they tried to keep take out business afloat, but it just wasn't enough.
The restaurant hopes to add more bubbles if business continue to go well.
