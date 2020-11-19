SPOKANE, WA - Court documents provided new information about what led up to a deadly stabbing in downtown Spokane on the evening of October 2.
According to documents, 39-year-old Anthony L. Vornheder was found lying on the sidewalk, near Main and Browne, bleeding. Medics rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.
An autopsy showed that Vorhender had been stabbed several times.
According to court documents, the next day Spokane Police interviewed two transients in the area asking if they knew anything about the murder the day before. One of the pair asked to rename anonymous. Police reported the other person, a woman identified as Brittany Robinson, appeared upset.
On November 5, the person who asked to remain anonymous contacted Spokane Police and told them Robinson admitted to knowing about the homicide but was scared to talk with police.
However, Robinson eventually met with detectives and identified 37-year-old Garry Norman as the person who stabbed Vornheder.
Robinson told investigators that a few days before the homicide, she had been the victim of a robbery. Robinson then reportedly told Norman about the robbery.
Later, Robinson saw a man near 200 North Division matching the appearance of the man who robbed her.
According to court documents, Robinson told Norman about her suspicions. Without warning, Norman stabbed the man several times.
Robinson also told detectives, after it was over, Norman walked back over to her and admitted to stabbing the man several times with a small folding knife. Robinson told detectives he then ran south on Division.
According to court documents, before running from the scene, Norman warned Robinson not to talk to police. He said she was also guilty because she had been there when the crime occurred.
Spokane Police arrested Norman on Wednesday night, after a 911 call reported him sleeping in a car near Sprague and Adams.
