TACOMA, Wash. - A 21 year old cold case has been solved after FBI agents arrested a suspect for a murder and multiple rapes which occurred in Tacoma in 2002.
Miguel Urbano-Vazquez was arrested on March. 14 after being extradited from Mexico where he fled following his suspected crimes.
Urbano-Vazquez is set to stand trial for the murder of Sharon Van Gilder, a Washington native and mother of two who was found unclothed and deceased on the side of the road in March 2002 at the 15600 block of 74th Ave East.
Detectives initially struggled to make headway in the case as there was no evidence at the scene and no marks on the victim's body. However, in speaking with witnesses, they learned that Van Gilder was last seen leaving a bar with Urbano-Vazquez.
In 2012, three rapes were discovered by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department which were linked to the ongoing Van Gilder murder investigation using DNA evidence. In 2019, the FBI was able to locate Urbano-Vazquez, initiating a multiple-years long extradition process with help of Mexican law enforcement.
For the Pierce County Cold Case Unit, the arrest marks the end of a frustrating investigation spanning more than a decade, and will be the first step in providing justice for the victims of a violent series of local crimes, including Sharon Van Gilder.