SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police say they arrested a suspected thief who is accused of breaking into a car and stealing a handgun.
Investigators said on Friday, Crime Check took a call from a woman who said her car had been broken into near 2200 North Ash Street. The thief took her purse, with credit cards, ID and handgun inside.
When SPD arrived, the learned the store across the street had surveillance video of the vehicle break-in.
SPD Patrol Anti-Crime Team officers responded to the gym and were made aware that a store across the street had surveillance video.
According to Police, The video showed the suspect vehicle to be a black Dodge Ram pickup with a large red sticker in the lower left corner of the rear window.
A partial license plate was also visible. In the video the black pickup can be seen parked near the victim’s vehicle. The suspect exits the truck and walks toward the victim’s vehicle and appears to launch something at the victim’s vehicle window, breaking it. The breaking motion resembled the motion used to fire a slingshot.
The suspect continued walking to the entrance of the nearby store before turning around and walking back by the victim vehicle and grabbing the purse through the broken window. The suspect then got back in his truck and drove away.
On Jan. 28th, the SPD PACT team located the black pickup parked at a residence in Airway Heights. PACT followed the truck from the residence to Spokane Falls Community College and initiated a traffic stop.
Police said the driver was 43-year-old Michael Lester. He was detrained by officers.
Lester told officers that the stolen property was back at the house he had just driven from. SPD searched the home and located the purse, its contents, and the stolen handgun belonging to the victim of the vehicle break-in.
Lester was booked into the Spokane County Jail for several charges including Firearms Unlawful Possession 1 degree and Theft of a Firearm from a Motor Vehicle.
Investigators say Lester has an extensive felony record going back to more than 20 years.