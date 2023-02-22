SPOKANE, Wash. - The four suspects charged with murder for the death of a 17-year-old in Perry District had scheduled appearances court Wednesday, Feb. 22.
On Feb. 8, police responded to a shooting call on Seventh Ave. and Perry St., where they found three victims. Two were in critical condition, while the third, 17-year-old Tyler Rowell, was found dead at the scene. Rowell had been shot multiple times in the torso and head.
According to the two surviving victims, they told police Rowell and they had gone to meet with a group to sell $600 worth of cannabis oil, where they were approached by a group of people who opened fire on them.
The four suspects, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau, 20-year-old Sapphire Jespersen, 21-year-old Gavin McGregor, and 16-year-old Leland Westerlund, are facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and three counts of first-degree robbery. Despite his age, Westerlund will be tried as an adult.
In their appearances at court Wednesday, Charbonneau, McGregor, and Westerlund pled not guilty to all charges. Their criminal trial is set to begin April 17 at 9 a.m.
Jespersen will appear Wednesday afternoon to enter her plea.