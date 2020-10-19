7Day Forecast
Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster
***DON'T KILL THE MESSENGER***
 
If you've been procrastinating on blowing the sprinklers out, or getting that last mow of the season done, tomorrow is your day! After that, we'll see a sharp change in our weather pattern that'll have it feeling more like December than October.
 
High temperatures will fall down near freezing by the weekend, with overnight low temperatures a teeth-chattering 20° below average, in the TEENS!
 
And yes, this cold air also comes with the chance for snow! Still lots of uncertainty on that front (no pun intended), but looks like our best chance for a little bit of snow actually sticking would be Friday night-Saturday. Make sure to stay up to date for changes through the week.
 
And while the snow is a tougher forecast that'll need constant monitoring, the cold looks near certain! Start planning ahead now for the cold this weekend!
 
Interesting Snow Tidbits:
*The average date of the 1st measurable snowfall in Spokane is November 13th
*The earliest 1st snowfall happened way back in 1926 on Sept. 23rd!
*It's only snowed 20x before Halloween in Spokane (records date back to 1893)

Tags