Target is recalling more than 120,000 toddler boots over a possible choking hazard.
A toggle at the top of the shoe may pose a choking hazard for young children.
The “Himani” boots were sold in navy and pink and the “Jaren” boots were sold in olive, black with multi-colored polka dots, pink with multi-colored polka dots, and navy with rainbows. The product’s item number is printed inside the boot shaft.
They were were sold nationwide and online at Target.com and Google Express from September 2019 through February 2020 for about $30.
The CDC has received five reports of the elastic laces breaking and one report of both the elastic laces and toggle breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled boots away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. If consumers purchased the boots on Target.com, they may contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the boots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.