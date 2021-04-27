Ever since our cool and rainy Saturday, temperatures have been bouncing back up.
On Tuesday we climbed above average, into the low-60s, and as we head into Wednesday, we expect that trend to continue, reaching into the upper-60s with partly cloudy skies.
The reason for our latest warm spell?
The same story as it's been most of April. High pressure building into the Pacific Northwest, and it's not done yet.
Thursday looks to be the warmest of the week as we climb well into the 70s and 80s, for likely the warmest day of the year so far.
Unfortunately, like last week, it just doesn't look to hold for the weekend. A cold front Friday will cool us back down and bring some breezy winds with it both Friday and Saturday.
The weekend pattern change could also bring some showers, but as of right now most of that looks to stay up in the mountains, which is a bummer because we could definitely use some more down here! As it stands now, this is the 2nd driest March-April stretch ever recorded in Spokane, with only .47" of rain over the 2 months.