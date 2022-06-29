What a difference a year makes! June 29th, 2021 was a day that multiple all-time high temperatures records were broken around the Inland Northwest. Spokane saw it's highest temperature ever of 109°! Thankfully the 2022 version was much more comfortable.
High temperatures on Wednesday were about 30-40° cooler than a year ago, thanks to a cooler, northerly airflow ushered into the region after Tuesday's windy cold front. Spokane saw a high temperature of only 74°, and it felt wonderful.
But our nice, refreshing break will ultimately only last a day. That northerly airflow starts to shift on Thursday bringing about a 5° warm-up. That trend continues into the weekend, where we eventually peak again in the mid-80s to low-90s by Saturday with plenty of sunshine each day.
4th of July weekend still looks a little iffy however. A low-pressure trough off the coast of Oregon will start to funnel moisture into the region Saturday night which will kick off daily chances of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and the holiday on Monday. It's still too early to have a good idea which areas will most likely see storms, but be prepared to have a back-up plan, especially if your Independence Day celebrations have you out on the water this year!
-Blake