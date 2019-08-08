Showers and thunderstorms are starting to move into the Inland Northwest this afternoon. This begins a period of significant change to our weather pattern. Temperatures will be significantly cooler after today, but our new threat will be thunderstorms that could start new fires, along with several other impacts.
THUNDERSTORMS: As always, thunderstorms are extremely difficult to forecast, so the forecast is subject to change quickly (another reason to download the KHQ Weather Authority app), but as of right now we're tracking the potential of 3 separate waves of storms.
Wave #1: Tonight-Friday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in from south to north overnight. Some storms could produce wind gusts up to 40-50mph, along with heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning. Storms will get weaker as they move further north, so the bigger concern area tonight is SE Washington and the southern Panhandle.
Wave #2: Friday Evening-Overnight: Another wave of storms looks to move in from south to north. As of right now this wave looks to reach the Spokane area late Friday night. These storms will have a better chance of making it further north and will likely be a bit stronger than tonight's thunderstorms, with a chance of heavy rain and gusty winds
Wave #3: Looks like another round of potentially strong thunderstorms could be moving in mid-late Saturday afternoon. This wave could contain the strongest storms yet, they're also expected to be fairly slow-moving, which means heavy rain in these storms could lead to flooding concerns.
Again, this is what it looks like RIGHT NOW. If there is any small change in the forecast it could throw the whole timeline off. Make sure you're staying up to date through the weekend.