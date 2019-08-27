We've been enjoying several sunny and mild days so far this week, but a big surge in temperatures on Wednesday will bring us back into the 90s, and about 10-15° above normal for this time of the year!
High pressure to the south of us is responsible for the big-time warm-up late in the season, but the hottest conditions should wrap up after Wednesday. That's because the high pressure will shift to the east, and actually allow a little bit of moisture into the area on Thursday. For most of us that will just look like a cloudy start to the school year, with temperatures that cool back down into the low-mid 80s. But other areas, mainly the southern Panhandle of Idaho, could see a few thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. Keep that in mind if you're getting an early start to your holiday weekend!
Speaking of the holiday weekend, Thursday's clouds start to clear out on Friday, and we should be seeing mostly sunny skies the rest of the weekend in Spokane, with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s! A great way to say farewell to Summer!
-Blake