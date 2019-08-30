A Tennessee man is suing Popeyes for running out of its popular chicken sandwich.
According to KIRO 7, Craig Barr filed a lawsuit on Wednesday for false advertising and wasting his time driving to Popeyes. Barr also says he was told to come back the next day but there were still no sandwiches.
Barr says, “I got scammed.”
The popularity of the sandwich came after Twitter exchanges between Popeyes, Chick-Fil-A and Wendy’s giving Popeyes an estimated $23 million in free press.
Barr is asking for $5,000 in the civil suit. The court date was set for October 28.