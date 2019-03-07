blah blah blah blah blah blah 

blah blah blah blah blah blah 

Executive Producer

Video 1

Video 2

Video 3

Top Story

WATCH: Spokane man gives Mother Nature the middle finger

  • Updated

Spokane man gives Mother Nature the middle finger

Video 4

Top Video

Steve Gleason advocating for better commercial air travel for ALS community after Southwest Airlines experience

  • Updated

Steve Gleason is looking to speak with Southwest Airlines regarding his recent experience while traveling on the airline to Phoenix. 

Recommended for you