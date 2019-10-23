Hundreds of dogs are making a big splash in Iowa this week.
The 20th Annual Dock Dog World Championship is taking place in Dubuque.
Pooches from across the country will compete in aquatic challenges and will be judged on their speed and agility.
"But this, you've got four docks, four pools, 800 entries, it's crazy in energy and environment," Dock Dogs CEO Grant Reeves said. "And it's grueling, we've got five days of this."
The first competitions will begins today and the grand championship will take place this Sunday.
