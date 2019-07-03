Temperatures today will be a bit below average into the upper 70's. We will look for partly sunny skies with a chance to see some spotty showers. However, those spotty showers are primarily looking to stay to the North of us. Along with the showers we will watch for isolated thunderstorm activity, especially in the mountains. We will expect these storms to be slow moving, so downpours turning to flooding will be a possible concern.
Tomorrow is looking to be a bit warmer than today with temperatures into the low 80's. By firework time we will look for temperatures to drop into the 60's, so packing a light jacket for the show might not be a bad idea. Expect mostly cloudy skies, with some clearing into partly cloudy skies by tomorrow night. The sunshine looks to return Friday and linger into next week.