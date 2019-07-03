After a week in which parts of the Inland Northwest have dealt with strong thunderstorms, gusty winds, heavy rain and flash flooding, our weather looks to be improving for the 4th of July! Mother Nature must be an American.
The body of low pressure that brought thunderstorms and cooler temperatures will be moving out of the region to the east into Thursday, taking MOST of the shower threat along with it. Warmer air will also start to rush back in, bumping our temperatures from the low-70s Wednesday, to right near 80° for your holiday BBQ's, and most of us will enjoy all of that under partly cloudy skies!
But I said most...not all. Communities close to the Canadian border, from Omak to Sandpoint, will still have a chance to see a few showers and maybe isolated thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. The good news is, any showers that do develop should mostly be dying down after sunset!
If you're extending your holiday into the weekend, you're going to like the forecast there as well! Temperatures keep warming up, staying in the 80s, under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies!
Have a safe and happy 4th of July!
-Blake