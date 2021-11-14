Salvation Army logo

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane branch of the Salvation army announced they'll once again be hosting a free community Thanksgiving meal on November 25th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at their 222 E. Indiana Avenue location. 

Those with no place to enjoy a hot meal for the holiday are eagerly invited to attend. For more information, call (509)325-6810. 

If you'd like to volunteer with Salvation Army for this or other events, visit the website here.

