Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Local gusts nearing 60 mph potential late Monday afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Colfax, Chewelah, Elk, Cheney, Odessa, Ralston, Colville, Arden, Newman Lake, Clayton, Uniontown, Oakesdale, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Rosalia, Coulee City, Spokane, Creston, Tekoa, Electric City, Wilbur, La Crosse, Lamona, Newport, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Stratford, Orin, Deer Park, Pullman, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&