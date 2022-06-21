Apparently all that needed to happen to get some good weather around here, was for the calendar to turn to summer! We saw a beautiful start to the season on Tuesday, and if you like warmer temperatures, you may like Wednesday even more as we could hit 80° for the first time this year.
Even with the warmer weather, a system is sliding by to the north of us and will likely help to kick up a little wind Wednesday afternoon. Thankfully, that system is gone by Thursday and the end of the week, and more importantly Hoopfest Weekend, look beautiful!
For all you hoopers...make sure you hydrate, we're expecting 80s and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday for the return of Hoopfest to Spokane!
Simply perfect.