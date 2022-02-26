SPOKANE, Wash. - The Carl Maxey Center, a technological hub and non-profit that bolsters the black community in Spokane, announced they passed the last inspection for Phase 1 of their remodel. To celebrate, they held a pop-up open house yesterday at their building on 5th and East Central. And just in time! February is Black History Month, so it was the perfect bow to put on the end of the month.
The CMC closed a little over two years ago to begin remodeling the building. While Phase 1 is now complete, renovations aren't finished yet. Plans for the space include adding a cultural library, art gallery, meeting rooms, and even a coffee shop!
Executive Director of the CMC, Sandra Williams, says they're far from done working on the space, but she wanted to welcome the community inside and show their progress. She says the turnout Saturday felt like Carl Maxey's legacy was coming to life in Spokane, and she's honored to play a role in that.
"There's an excitement about the community, about what we're doing. It means people care about what we're doing, it means that we're filling a need for this community," she said. "I think the part that's been the most exciting is just how excited people are about what we're doing. And that so many people would show up on such short notice to celebrate with us says something about what Carl Maxey meant to this community and the work we're doing for this community."
The website states of their remodel, "With generous support from the Spokane community, including both public and private funds, and the incredibly hard work of an amazing team of professionals, our dream of bringing the Carl Maxey Center to life is being realized." If you'd like to help by donating or volunteering, you can visit the website to lend a hand!