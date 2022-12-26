Inside Mike Emerson's shop, you'll find plenty of fossils and relics he tinkers with such as petrified wood, motorcycles, and old gas and oil pumps.
"I just like to look at them," Mike said staring at his projects before stating their purpose. "(Just) bring them around one more time."
His garage full of second chances is appropriate for Mike, because second chances are sort of his thing.
"He was just at a different place in his life," Mike's wife Carol said looking at a picture of the two of them in February of 1972.
50 years ago, Carol had a crush on Mike. It didn't work out and it would be decades before the two would get their second chance at love, but when they did, it was a rekindled romance nearly cut short.
And it started with a side ache.
"That summer I wasn't feeling good," Mike recalled. "One night I had horrible, crippling pain."
Of course, stomach pain can be many things, but Mike knew something wasn't right and sought help to find the source. He finally found the reason following a visit with Dr. Juan Mejia at Sacred Heart.
"He didn't have a glaring mass, but he had some direct signs," Dr. Mejia said looking at Mike's scan from 2014. "This was about a 6cm mass, so about two and a half inches."
Pancreatic cancer.
"Mike's a pretty laid back person. He takes everything in stride," Carol said sitting next to her husband.
"Laid back Lenny," Mike offered.
However laid back Mike may have been, both he and Carol, who works with cancer patients, knew the seriousness of the diagnosis.
"For the size of Mike's tumor, I didn't think that it was going to end well," Carol remembered. "Then you immediately look at the survival rates."
According to The American Cancer Society, the 5-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer with the best case scenario is around 40 percent.
"It is one of the cancers that is harder to cure," Dr. Mejia who specializes in pancreatic surgery said. "For a lot of cancers we measure survival at five years. After five years, if you're cancer free that's when it's fairly fair to say that it's been cured. Today that's not something that's fairly common with pancreatic cancer."
Dr. Mejia began with Providence back in 2013 and Mike was one of his first patients.
Facing the bleakest of odds, Dr. Mejia took out what he could of Mike's mass, and then Mike's arduous journey of aggressive chemotherapy began.
"Your job now needs to be to fight this cancer," Carol remembered telling him.
So, Mike did and for two years it was a full time job.
"I lost about 60 pounds," Mike said. "That (two years of chemo) was not fun."
However, against all odds, and now eight years removed from his initial diagnosis, Mike's job - for now - is done.
"It's not a fun process, but it is possible," Mike said.
Dr. Mejia said it's an outcome that he hopes can be more common through catching pancreatic cancer earlier on.
"We don't routinely screen for pancreatic cancer unless you have certain conditions that put you in risk factors," Dr. Mejia said. We've certainly made a lot of progress on surgery and chemotherapy... we still have a lot of progress to make in improving overall survival."
Improving overall survival with increased screening and better, targeted therapies.
"Those are the two things that are going to move the needle when it comes to pancreatic cancer," Dr. Mejia said. "We need better screening tools. That's going to be one of the key ways to make progress in overall survival for these patients is just early detection."
For Mike, to be eight years removed from his diagnosis is a gift that he admits comes with a heavy weight to carry: Survivor's guilt.
"I do feel guilty sometimes," Mike said. "Why did I live?"
But ultimately, like the collectibles of a bygone era he brings back to life in his shop, or the love of his life by his side, Mike Emerson has been given a second chance.
"Every day is a blessing. Don't take the day for granted, because all you got it today," he said. "Some people don't even have the whole day."
There are two words that come to mind when "pancreatic cancer" is spoken: Death sentence.
"That's what we thought, too," Carol said.
However, Dr. Mejia wants anyone who is hearing those words, that while survival rates are not ideal, pancreatic cancer doesn't necessarily have to equal a death sentence and there are options.
"Before you go down that thought process, go talk to a pancreas doctor," Dr. Mejia advises. "It is still a cancer that difficult to cure, but again we want to give you your options and go from there."
For more information on pancreatic cancer, CLICK HERE.