The response team community is working together more than ever as unemployment claims sky-rocket, and restaurants look for new ways to bring in customers.
A local business man creating a unique way to support those people in need while also brining in customers.
Brick West, where they are operating at takeout and limited outside seating- got creative this holiday season. They found plenty of ways for you to support them, and locals in need.
Matt Goodwin, owner of Brick West and several other local restaurants, says the community asked how they could be of help during this new shutdown -so he came up with an idea called spokanegiftcards.com.
"Hundreds of people reached out to us asking how they can support us during this shutdown since we are not open to the public, this is a great way for the public to buy a gift card they can use at a later time but also do good in the community by feeding somebody that is hungry," said Goodwin.
For every gift card purchased from the website, Goodwin donates a meal to a person in need.
Goodwin says all 8 of his local businesses are partners in the new website and he also has options for people to donate meals directly to families in need.
"For each individual restaurant if you buy a 25 dollar gift card we will donate one meal to Spokane person in need. We have a $50 package up to $500 package. The with those is that if a business or generous individual wants to make an impact to entire family, we'll make a gift card to entire family to come out to one of our establishments and enjoy a night out," added Brick West owner, Matt Goodwin.
This season, despite the pandemic, you can still participate in the tradition of giving. Fortunately, when you support spokanegiftcards.com, you support two causes.
"I think we are all struggling in these times, not just restaurants, a lot of people are out of work, and its winter time, its cold, and there are a lot of homeless people too in Spokane so if I am asking the public to help support us the least we can do is help support those who are in need as well."
In the past two days 43 gift cards have been purchased which means 43 meals were given to people in need.
Their goal is to reach 1,000.
Spokanegiftcards.com will be up and running through this holiday season, and owners say they hope it continues even after Christmas.
