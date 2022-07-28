Sizzling temperatures and unsettled weather possible today. We are expecting some of the hottest temperatures so far this week as well as for the year. Temperatures are set to be several degrees warmer and we are looking at widespread triple digits with warm overnight lows in the 60s and 70s.
We will continue the trend of triple digit temperatures heading into the weekend. By next week, temperatures will shift much cooler with our next weather system making its way inland.
In addition to our biggest headline of heat, Thursday afternoon and evening we are under the possible threat of thunderstorms. The areas under this slight chance include areas over the mountains of northeast Washington to north Idaho late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Brace yourself for some more heat and as always, stay safe out there!