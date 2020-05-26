The official start of summer is still 25 days away (June 20th) but after 2 weeks of cool and showery weather we're going to be getting a early dose of summer this week!
High pressure will bring a steady warming trend Wednesday-Friday, with the hottest days being Friday and Saturday as temperatures soar near 90°! That's about 20° warmer than average! That high pressure also brings plenty of sunshine for us to enjoy, just make sure you pack the sun-screen.
This mini-heat wave won't last too long though, as showers and thunderstorms arrive by Saturday night, temperatures should drop back to normal (low-70s) by the start of next week.
Here's your reminder to turn the sprinklers back on!
