Our string of winter storms has brought over a FOOT of snow to many areas since Friday, and we could add another 1-3" to that total by Wednesday morning.
Snow fell heavy throughout the the day in NE Washington and the Northern Panhandle, but overnight into Wednesday morning a cold front will push it all back to the south again.
1-3" of snow will be possible between 5pm-7am in Spokane, 2-5" with some pockets of up to 6" will be possible in CdA, but the heaviest will likely fall across the Palouse with 4-6" of NEW snow by 1PM on Wednesday.
This will make for another messy commute Wednesday morning, I would expect especially on HWY's 195 & 95.
The snow should be pushing out of the Spokane area by mid-Wednesday morning, and then we FINALLY get a break!
Take advantage of it though, because the next storm arrives Thursday afternoon, and early forecasts are showing another 3-6" of snow through Friday.
-Blake