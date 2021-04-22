It's only mid-April, but at Union Stadium in Mead Thursday afternoon the stage was set up, chairs were arranged neatly, group pictures were taken, a choir practiced the national anthem and behind them, the Mead band warmed up for a little "Pomp and Circumstance".
"I hope they know how to play Stairway to Heaven," graduating senior Jaden Baer quipped to his mom when I asked if the band was taking any requests.
In the fevered frenzy of getting ready for the first-ever graduation at the district's new stadium, there was that moment of levity from Baer and it was the first of many for the graduating senior on Thursday.
Jaden isn't just funny. To his friends, a group known as "The Boys" who all chose to walk with him in solidarity on Thursday, Jaden is so much more.
"Probably the most caring guy," Baer's friend Michael Gonzales said.
"Jaden is the most caring person in the world," Alicia Araiza echoed.
To his family, Jaden is strength.
"When he got his diagnosis at 16-years-old - terminal brain cancer - big scary words," Jaden's step-father Brian said during the graduation ceremony. "He was so strong. So loving. All he wanted to do, at 16-years-old, was to comfort his mother and help her through that process."
14 months ago, Baer was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor and given only 9 months to live. He's been bravely battling his illness ever since.
"I've just been living every day the best I can," Jaden said.
He's also been staying positive and being the courage his mother, Jessica, needs.
"To see him living life not afraid makes it that much easier," Jessica said sitting next to her son prior to him graduating. "It's hard not to be positive when you have such an inspiration sitting next to you."
Unsure if June's graduation would be in the cards, Jaden's mother and the district organized Thursday's special "Jaden Baer Graduation Ceremony", which included his closest friends to walk with him in front of a crowd of school officials, students, and most importantly, his family.
"I kind of made it sound like it was a quick family and friends get together, but it was much bigger than that," Jessica smiled.
"We're all proud to walk alongside you today," Jaden's friend Michael said as he concluded his speech.
"We're throwing a graduation ceremony for him because that's what he deserves," fellow The Boys member Araiza added.
Jaden's current plan post-high school probably sounds familiar to many seniors.
"I have no idea," Jaden said after laughing for a moment.
Sadly, Jaden's battle has become even more difficult as doctors in Texas recently diagnosed him with a blood clot in his heart that they wouldn't be able to remove. Their orders to the family were to just get him home.
"Get him home to his friends and family," Jaden's step-father Brian recalled during his speech before taking in the turnout, the tears and the thunderous applause that had rang out during the graduation. "Jaden, look around. We made it."
Jaden took the stage and in true Jaden spirit opened with "I had a speech written out, but I forgot it at home."
After the laughter subsided, Jaden made a heartfelt speech thanking his teachers, his friends and his family.
In the face of unimaginable adversity, Jaden Baer is funny, caring, and strong. He is courage personified and gives others the strength to carry on, knowing that he might not be able to much longer.
He is all of those things, and on Thursday, he added one more attribute to an already long list of what makes him an amazing young man:
He's a high school graduate.
If you'd like to support Jaden and his family during this time, a GoFundMe page has been set up and you can donate HERE.