SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane is looking for the public's input on how to repurpose the former East Central Spokane Library.
The library that serves this area recently moved a few blocks west to the Liberty Park Library, which saw its grand opening on Nov. 12, 2021.
According to reporting by our partners at The Spokesman Review, this neighborhood is going through drastic changes as it addresses many of the issues that has plagued its history, including significant redlining and the I-90 cutting it in two.
Because of this, the City thinks allowing the community itself to help decide what the building could best be used for, and it's starting with an online survey.
The public is encouraged to weigh in, share ideas, and let the Council know what is most needed in the neighborhood. Get your voices heard, especially residents of East Central!