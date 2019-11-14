It can be hard trying to find the perfect gift for someone this holiday season.
But I may have found it. It's practical, it's universal, it's relatively inexpensive and it's above all else... it's an unnecessarily large quantity of ranch dressing in the form of a stocking!
Imagine waking up Christmas morning and seeing 52 ounces of ranch dressing hanging above your mantle! Hidden Valley's ranch stocking features a functional pour spout toe, making it easy to serve ranch at your next family gathering (or just a lonely Saturday night with pizza rolls).
The stocking is about it has about 6 1/2 cups of creamy, glorious ranch in there and it's available for pre-order for $35. Check it out (and other ranch-related products from Hidden Valley) HERE.
