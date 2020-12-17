Blake
Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster
The rain train just rolls on, so it's important to enjoy the breaks in the wet weather when we get them. You'll have a great opportunity to do just that, at least through the first part of the day on Friday.
 
Our next weather maker doesn't arrive until Friday afternoon and evening, bringing yet another round of valley rain and mountain snow into Saturday morning.
 
An "atmospheric river" is setting up for the weekend, which means even more rain, some wind and temperatures that could reach near 50° by Sunday. In fact, it's expected to get so warm, snow levels could rise to 6,000' by Sunday, meaning even most of our mountains would be seeing rain instead of snow.
 
As if by design, we finally start to cool back down next week, leading into Christmas, but moisture will be hard to come by as we also start to dry out after Monday.
 

