SPOKANE, Wash. - The Salvation Army Spokane is celebrating the 100-year anniversary at Camp Gifford with a large celebration at Deer Lake.
For generations, the Salvation Army has hosted summer camps for Spokane's youth. This celebration is to reflect on the rich history of the oldest Salvation Army camp in one location in the entire U.S.
The event will take place on June 11 starting at 10 a.m. and going until 6 p.m. There will be free inflatable rides for kids, games, entertainment, pony rides and animals to pet and feed.
During the day, there will be numerous musical groups/performers. Those scheduled include:
- 12:05 pm: The Salvation Army Spokane Worship Team
- 12:30 pm: The Salvation Army Northwest Divisional Band
- 1:30 pm: The Salvation Army Spokane Marshallese Ministries (Song, Dance, and Hula)
- 2:30 pm: The Glorify Band
- 3:30 pm: Gospel Mission Blues Band
- 4:30 pm: Corey Yanks (Christian Hip Hop)
There will also be performances by the Haka (Dance) team.
The Salvation Army is also still looking for volunteers to help the event run smoothly, if you are interested you can sign up at https://spokane.salvationarmy.org/spokane_citadel/
This summer, Camp Gifford will be fully open after facing capacity limits last summer due to COVID precautions. For summer 2022, there will be a variety of camp options for kids and teens available.