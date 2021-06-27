GREENBLUFF, Wash. – Strawberry season is in full swing and local farmers say the early heat has meant more of the delicious fruit.
“It's just been a little faster. the strawberries are holding up quite well,” said Jason Morrell with Walter’s Fruit Ranch.
Jason says while the weather has presented some challenges, he’s focusing on the positive.
“What's happening is your getting more berries earlier because they are all ripening together,” he said.
They’ve gotten creative to allow customers to get their hands on the berries. They have offered U-Picking in the evening and early morning hours. They are set to open at 6 AM Monday, until roughly noon. They will be closed Tuesday.
“It’s really nice up here at 6 AM,” he said.
They advise checking their website or social media to see if anything changes before making a trip up.