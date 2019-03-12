After nearly two months of snowy, cold weather....we will finally see our conditions change for the better, and it all starts on Wednesday! The storm system that brought snow on Tuesday will be pushing to the east, with drier air helping to clear the skies for a sunny Wednesday. High pressure will then slowly start to take over the entire western U.S. keeping our weather pattern dry, and consistently warming up the temperatures for the rest of the week!
 
By the end of the week, highs will be in the mid-upper 40s...by the start of next week we finally make it back into the 50s for the first time since November 4th! However warmer weather means all this snow will start to melt, and may bring some flooding concerns. You can help by making sure storm drains around your property are clear so the melted snow can flow smoothly into our rivers!
 
-Blake

KHQ Weather Forecaster

