How about that weekend?! Finally, a taste of what late-April should be, only to have it snatched away from us to start the work week!
A cold front Monday night brought rain, and even a few thunderstorms to the region, and while the rain moves out on Tuesday, the cooler temperatures are here to last yet again.
Expect a little clearing behind the front, and some sunbreaks Tuesday afternoon, but high temperatures will be almost 10° cooler than Monday in the mid-50s.
Our weather turns drier for the rest of the work week, but still chilly, especially in the mornings where temperatures will again be near freezing.
The forecast for Bloomsday is still a little unclear, but should at least be decent temperatures for the participants, with low-40s at the starting gun, and upper-50s by end of day!