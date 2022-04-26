360 Coverage: 'Spokane Beat the Heat' initiative looks to implement local strategy to mitigate threat of urban heat

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga University's Center for Climate, Society and the Environment has launched "Spokane Beat the Heat," which is a multi-year program looking to identify, assess and implement local strategies to mitigate the threat of urban heat.
The program is being kickstarted by funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to map "urban heat islands" this summer and increase residents' safety during extreme heat events.
Spokane is one of 14 U.S. cities selected to participate in the 2022 Urban Heat Island Mapping Campaign. The effort to join the Urban Heat Island Mapping program is a result of fatalities during last summer’s lingering “heat dome” over the Inland Northwest.
According to a press release, last summer was the first time Spokane has opened cooling shelters for the homeless or residents without air conditioning.
If you're interested in participating in the initiative, click here.
