The American Rescue Plan Act has created the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to aid restaurants and other eligible businesses in keeping their doors open.
During their live webinar, they will discuss:
• What the Restaurant Revitalization Fund is
• Who is eligible to apply
• How much money you can get
• How funds can be used
• How and when to apply
• Where to get help with your application
