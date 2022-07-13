SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich announced a few years ago his current term as sheriff would be his last, but it turns out he may not be done with law enforcement.
"Retirement?" the Sheriff said in his conference room Wednesday. "I'm not ready for that. As I've state before, I'm just shifting gears."
Knezovich has decided when his term is up at the end of this year he will be moving to Wyoming to be closer to his family, children and grandchildren. While the Sheriff hopes to teach at the collegiate level, he's also written a book, and on Monday the Republican candidate for Sheriff of Sweetwater County in Wyoming announced Knezovich would serve as his Undersheriff if he wins.
"The addition of Ozzie to my team adds National and International Law Enforcement experience and will enhance my commitment to effective leadership," candidate Dwayne Pacheco posted on Facebook Monday. "Ozzie and I will be available to answer questions at my booth from 8:00am to 3:00pm Saturday at the Rock Springs International Days."
For Knezovich, when his old friend Pacheco asked him to serve as his Undersheriff, Knezovich simply said, "Yeah, I can do that."
"I've worked with this guy. He and I started our career together," Knezovich said. "Our careers kind of matched. He was a Chief, I was a Sheriff. When he became Chief he would call me about issues. So we've maintained a very close relationship and I have no problems working for Dwayne Pacheco."
Looking back at his 16 years as Sheriff of Spokane County, I asked the Sheriff if he had any regrets or unfinished business.
"Honestly, yes. One. That I could not break the political log jam and could not break the stranglehold that the progressive left has on fixing this criminal justice system and that jail. That's my biggest regret. That is the only thing that I felt I need to accomplish that was on my to-do list," the Sheriff said. "It is a huge issue. It's killing people."
Knezovich turned the jail over to the Board of County Commissioners in 2013.
"Why did I do that? Because I thought if I did that if I did that it would stop being 'The Sheriff only wants a new jail' and it would be the community getting to the table to fix the issue," The Sheriff continued. "That is the one I count as a failure. Every time you have something go bad in that jail, I feel that impact. Every time someone dies in that jail, that blood is on me."
However, rather than focus on what he considers the only thing left on his to-do list, the Sheriff also was quick to recognize what he considers to be his successes while in office.
"We're in the process of building a $40 million dollar training center, we have approaching real-time crime center capability, our intelligence unit is actually the back up for the entire state, most of our units within the agency are accredited, the agencies (SCSO and SVPD) the Valley I still believe is the only contract city of be accredited," The Sheriff listed. "Yeah, I think that the team did well."
Knezovich suffered a heart attack about 7 months ago while working out. Not feeling well and knowing something was wrong, he was taken to the hospital by his wife where initially his EKG showed everything looked good, but his blood work flagged doctors to the fact that he was actively having a heart attack. That was on a Wednesday. On Thursday, Knezovich had a stent put in, and on Friday he was back to work.
Why so quickly? Why not at least take a Friday off and have a three-day weekend to rest up after such a serious health issue? He had somewhere important to be and he wasn't going to miss it.
"One of our SCOPE volunteers had passed away and they wanted me to speak so I went to work."
But the health scare solidified his decision to return to Wyoming after his term as Spokane County Sheriff and be closer to family.
"I grew up there. All of my extended family is there. My kids moved back there. That's where all of the grandkids are," Knezovich said. "That's where my wife wants to be. After 35 years of serving in uniform - military or otherwise - she went with me to Korea, she followed me all over, when she said that it's time, I owe her that."
"What do you think Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich's legacy will be here in Spokane County," I asked.
"I have no idea. That will be up to the citizens to determine what my legacy was. I just hope that I served them well," The Sheriff replied. "It has been one of my greatest honors serving this community. This community has supported me. This community has had my back. They have voted for me in large numbers. I will never forget Spokane County and the things that this community has done for me. I just hope I have done as much for this County as it has done for me."
