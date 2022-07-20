SPOKANE, Wash. - An auction like no other is coming to the Holly Mason building this Friday.
We all know about the Spokane Shock; earlier this year the team faced multiple legal issues when the team failed to come to an agreement with the Spokane Arena.
This failure in negotiation led the Shock to being kicked out of the indoor football league, leaving them with nowhere to play and no teams to play against.
The cherry on top? The Spokane Shock failed to pay rent for office space to the Holly Mason building on Howard Street in Downtown Spokane, forcing the owners to put up everything that was kept in storage, for auction.
“Everything you would need to have a football team,” Auctioneer, Instant Auction and Estate Sales, Willy Weech said.
Weech has been in the auctioneering business for 21 years, and has auctioned off many things, but never anything quite like this.
“I always ask, what would we be auctioning,” Weech said. “Everything: the teams’ jerseys, helmets that haven’t been used, poster schedules that were printed up for the season that never happened.”
2022 has been a more than challenging year for the Shock, and Weech said former players have reached out to even buy their old jerseys back, hoping to hold onto the memories of the time they spent on the field.
When asked which items he thinks will go for the highest bid Friday, Weech said the trophies. Included is the 2009 Arena Football One Champion’s Trophy.
“It’s amazing for something like this to come up for sale at auction,” Weech said.
From championship trophies to old team photos, to t-shirts upon t-shirts, and even team-signed helmets, there will be something for everyone at Friday’s auction, kicking off at ten a.m.
And as excited as Weech is for things to start rolling, he said he is also a bit concerned. The space available for the auction is limited, but the number of loyal shock fans... well, let’s just say Weech and his team are hoping for a great turnout.
“We know the shock has a lot of fans, they were known for being the loudest fans around,” Weech said.
