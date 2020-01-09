A hungry and sleepy Christmas criminal broke into a Taco Bell in Georgia and it was all caught on camera.
The Gwinnett County, Georgia Police Department released the surveillance footage in hopes of catching the man.
The man broke into the drive-thru window before climbing inside the restaurant on Christmas day. He walked around the kitchen and then fired up the stove to cook himself a meal.
Apparently full, and tired, the man laid on the restaurant floor to take a nap.
Police say he stole a tablet and laptop before leaving.
They are still looking for him.
