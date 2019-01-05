We will have one more day of dry weather today, then the weather will become quite a bit more active beginning tonight and lingering well into next week. Rain and mountain snow with windy conditions are likely for tonight into Sunday. Another round of mainly mountain snow is possible Sunday night into Monday. More wet weather is expected again Tuesday night into Wednesday.
- Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. East wind 3 to 5 mph.
- Tonight: Rain likely, mainly between 10 pm and 4 am. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
- Sunday: A chance of rain and snow between 10 am and 4 pm, then a chance or rain after 4 pm.