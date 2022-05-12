SPOKANE, Wash. - A growing number of deaths continue to come from overdoses involving fentanyl, a class of potent synthetic opioids that are often mixed with other drugs and methamphetamine.
On Thursday, community leaders took part in a leadership summit hosted by Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education (SAFE) to address the fentanyl crisis in our region.
"This is a different threat than we have faced before," one speaker said.
Last year over 100,000 people died of drug overdoses. 66% of those were tied to fentanyl. But what can be done to put a stop to this drug crisis? Education is a great start.
"It's everywhere. It's extremely dangerous, it's manmade and it's stronger than any other drug," said Marsha Malsam, the CEO of the Rayce Rudeen Foundation. "We need to talk about this. We need to hear what's working in one community and what's not and work together."
Malsam started the foundation after her nephew died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Her organization and the DEA's Operation Engage started SAFE to educate the community and its leaders about the dangers we are currently facing with the fentanyl crisis as well as what can be done to stop it.
The Spokane area has been designated a crisis area by the DEA for deadly illicit fentanyl coming into the region.
In fact, Spokane County has seen a 186% increase in fentanyl-related overdoses between 2020 and 2021.
But this is a much bigger issue than law enforcement can deal with. That's why SAFE was created and why creating an alliance to help fight the fentanyl crisis in our area is so important.
"We cannot arrest our way out of this problem. We have to focus on raising awareness and education," said Mark Haigh, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the DEA in Spokane. "If we can save one life it's a success right simply by getting the message out."
This leadership summit is the first of many to bring awareness about the fentanyl crisis and what we can do as a community to stop it.