As COVID cases surge nationally, Spokane County is keeping up with the rest of the country when it comes to cases per 100,000 at around 228, according to Dr. Frank Valasquez. The two major hospital systems in the Spokane area, MultiCare and Providence, both say they are handling the workload, but the next few weeks are critical.
"This is crunch time," Providence Sacred Heart's Chief Operating Officer Susan Stacey said on Wednesday.
Stacey and Senior VP and Chief Executive for MultiCare, Dr. David O'Brien, came together to assure the community that despite months of long hours and growing COVID fatigue from frontline workers, they are keeping up with the demand... for now.
"We are not full," Stacey said. "I am assuring you at this time we do have the capacity to care for our community."
However, with the reassuring message, came a plea to the community so capacity stays that way.
"We are here for you, but how we behave and how we work together over these next several days and weeks is really going to determine capacity across our hospital systems," Stacey said. "The caregivers on the frontlines have worked hard for months. This is the crunch time and we have been there for you and we need your support to help be here for our community."
The hospital system must not only plan to take care of COVID patients, but also the regular day-to-day patients who come in for things that cannot wait, like heart problems, strokes and cancer treatment.
Dr. David O'Brien said during Wednesday's conference that hospitals use predictive analytics to determine the future need for hospitals and with the current number of cases growing, the projections are "worrisome."
"Today we have capacity to take care of patients," Dr. O'Brien said. "With Thanksgiving coming, that has caused some concern."
Concern because if past holidays during the pandemic are of any indication, the surge will continue following Thanksgiving and become exponentially worse, which could create major stress on the hospital system.
The other growing concern involves healthcare workers and staffing. As cases increase, you're bound to get some healthcare workers coming down with it which means they are out of their job for a while as they quarantine, and that's the best case scenario. If too many health care workers become infects, and as cases rise in the community, there might be beds available at a hospital, but the staff to take care of those patients might be another story with demand high all across the country.
With the arrival of Thanksgiving and other holidays that traditionally see family gatherings, the area's two major hospital systems, along with the Spokane Regional Health District, came together with a unified message on Wednesday.
"We're asking, I'm asking, stay home this holiday weekend," Stacey said. "Please. Just this one year, let's pull back and do the safe thing for us all."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.