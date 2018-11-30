this is my article 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Weather Currently in Spokane 36°F Cloudy 39°F / 35°F 7 PM 36°F 8 PM 37°F 9 PM 37°F 10 PM 37°F 11 PM 37°F Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMother says airline gate agent mocked daughter's nameSpokane Valley man billed more than $5,000 for 11 mile ambulance rideMother says airline agent mocked her daughter's name7.0 magnitude earthquake rocks buildings in AnchorageDC clerk stalls marriage over 'foreign' New Mexico ID cardDick's Sporting Goods considers dropping all hunting gear from stores"Enormoos" : Australian cow going viral for its massive sizePayless pranks VIPs, sells discount shoes at luxury pricesRegulators claim Lacey pot store offered free samplesMan in custody after high speed chase leads to crash in Hayden Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. © Copyright 2018 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.