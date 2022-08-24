"If you would've told me three years ago that we would be putting adult salmon in the upper Spokane River I would've smirked and said, 'No way'," Coeur d'Alene Tribe Councilmember Hemene James said.
Hundreds of people turned out with James in People's Park on Wednesday for a little fishing trip. Or rather, a trip for the fish, as 125 Chinook Salmon were placed in the Spokane River beneath the Sandifer Bridge.
"The way the buffalo was the center of the plains Indians, the salmon for us in the northwest, that was our central figure," James noted.
However, while dams provide energy, flood control and irrigation for agriculture, they also make it difficult for the salmon to return back home.
"All of those would have to be taken into consideration when it comes to finding a way for those salmon to get not only above the dam, but after they're spawned out and hatched to get back over those facilities without having to go back through turbines," James said.
The Chinook Salmon placed in the Spokane River didn't have to worry about getting over dams to get there, they took a truck to People's Park, from there, it was just a short trip down some stairs with the help of the hundreds of people to who turned out for the event.
"They've helped us out since the beginning of our time. It's our time to help them out," James said.
So, one by one, hand by hand, and in little boots (as a vessel, not to wear on their fins), the 125 salmon returned to their ancestral waters as James and the Upper Columbia Tribes on hand reflected on their ancestors and the generations to come.
"This is really to restore our way of life. Without these salmon we can't do that. We can't properly heal," James said. "It'll probably be my kids or grandkids that will be able to sit here and catch a fish out of the river... You don't make the decisions that you make for your betterment. You make it for those generations to come. The old Indian proverb: 'We only borrow this world from our children'."
So to much fanfare and tradition, the Spokane River set the scene for the salmon stars of the show and their next journey, which sounds pretty daunting, but as they've shown for centuries, it's one they're ready to take.
"We've had fish actually make it all the way to the ocean and make it all the way to Chief Joseph Dam," James said. "It's amazing that after 120 years, they still remember."