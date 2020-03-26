These are troubling time we're living in. I'm sure I'm not the only one out there who has had the fear of having no toilet paper strike them at the worst possible time (I still don't understand why, of all things, people are hoarding that?).
However, as a parent, what would scare me even more would be if I was unable to find baby wipes or diapers for my kids.
That's the situation one Spokane man found herself in this week: Out of TP and baby wipes. Much like all of us, she couldn't find those essential items anywhere, but thankfully, she found a "delivery angel" in Megan Farr.
Farr is a substitute teacher. Caring for others comes naturally to her. However, with school out right now, she decided to make some extra money delivering groceries through Instacart. But there was one delivery this week that struck close to home: A mother just looking to provide for her kids.
Mother of three Brandee Stebbins put in an order on Instacart for groceries and had the option of adding toilet paper and baby wipes to her cart, two items she was running dangerously low on.
"My biggest fear is failing as a mother and I don't ever want to feel like I can't provide for them and this wasn't even my fault," Stebbins said on Thursday. "I had the money, I just couldn't find anything."
Megan tackled Stebbins' order and looked at multiple stores to try and fulfill the request, but much like the rest of us, she found nothing by empty shelves.
"They were out everywhere around us and I texted my husband and said 'I feel really bad for this lady. She's out of toilet paper and has one pack of wipes left and I can't find any anywhere,'" Farr said. "I knew we had, I have a toddler at home, so I knew we had a three pack of wipes and stuff and he said 'come home, I'll have it ready for you.'"
Knowing how important these things are, knowing she had enough of her own, Megan and her husband did the only thing they could think of, the only thing that seemed right.
Megan drove to her house, and grabbed toilet paper and baby wipes from her family's own supply and delivered them to Brandee, who was in awe to say the least.
"I was posting about it and I was telling everybody about it saying 'Oh my God, this woman is an angel," Stebbins said.
At a time when we're all being told to stay away from each other, a stranger came to the aid of a fellow mother, to at least lighten the load that comes with making sure our kids have what they need during these unsettling times.
"I have a toddler of my own and I know it can be scary and tough when you don't have what you need, especially for your kids, that's who you mostly want to protect and take care of," Farr said. "I felt horrible that I couldn't get her what she needed from the store. It was the right thing to do."
A selfless example of helping your neighbor, a great story that we all probably need right about now, and a gesture that Brandee will not soon forget.
"She just seems like a genuine, loving person. It just seems like something she does every day," Brandee said about Megan. "This is something I'm going to remember forever."
Megan is continuing to deliver groceries and says she's still seeing a lot of empty shelves out there, so a reminder from officials as we all deal with this health crisis: Don't panic buy. Get what you need and leave the rest for someone else like Brandee who might need it.
Let's stay stronger together.
