A recent study by The Environment America Research and Policy Center shows last year nearly 60 percent of beaches tested across the U.S. demonstrated unsafe water pollution levels.
Of the more than 4000 beaches tested, more than half showed high levels of toxicity. Federal agencies submitted their reports to the National Water Quality Monitoring Council in an effort to alert beach-goers who may have sensitivities to contaminants.
Sources of pollution at beaches include urban runoff, sewage overflow, and failing septic systems.
In Washington, 89 tested beach sites were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one day in 2018.