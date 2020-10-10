SPOKANE- Three 15-year-olds were injured in a crash on WA-291 near mile post 16, Saturday morning.
Washing State Patrol says the teens were in a 1999 Cadillac Eldorado driving eastbound on WA-291 when it left the road, rolled and hit a large tree on the passenger’s side.
The driver and one passenger were wearing their seatbelts, the second passenger was not.
All three were sent to Sacred Heart Medical Center for their injuries, and the severity of their injuries is currently unknown.
According to Washington State Patrol, the cause of the accident was inattention and drugs or alcohol were involved.
