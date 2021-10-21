If you're looking for love, perhaps as someone once famously said, you've been looking in the wrong places.
Spokane's John Pogachar has a few places to look.
"Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, North Carolina, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, New York, Michigan, Illinois," Pogachar said standing in a park Thursday afternoon as he rattled off names of states before moving on to countries. "Russia, The Ukraine, Austria, New Zealand and Canada."
The geographical destinations all places you can find love... on billboards. John's billboards.
It's that one simple word - love - John says we need a little more of these days.
As divisiveness in the country began to build a few years ago, John couldn't help but ask, or rather scream, to himself a question.
"I literally yelled out in my house, 'Where is all the love in the world?'" Pogachar recalled.
His answer turned out to be a "Be the change you wish to see in the world" sort of thing.
"At first there was a lot of fear around the idea," Pogachar said. "It's like 'How can I do that?' but once you step into that fear and you find on the other side of that fear is excitement. And then it becomes three years later and we're doing this. It's pretty crazy to me."
John's 'crazy' idea? To put his own love into the world. In four big, bold letters set against a red background for all to see and all to feel.
"I get people who call me up (and say) 'You know I drove past your billboard and I couldn't do anything but I had to park on the side of the street and cry and just let it all out.'"
John's mission began three years ago with four of the "Love" billboards in Spokane, but the "Love on Every Billboard" campaign has since resulted in 147 billboards across the country and soon after it began, John received a message from Russia with - or rather about - love.
"Before you know it, I've got a lady from Russian calling and saying, 'My company loves this! We want to put one up, too!'"
While there are no billboards up in Spokane at the moment, that's going to change soon, however, John says you can erect your own miniature billboard in your front yard with the lawn renditions of his billboards.
The movement is also expanding beyond print with a forthcoming film about the project from local production company DMK Productions.
But is the project working? John believes it is and says it will continue to grow.
"I think we're raising the vibration of the world," John said. "I just think we need to keep spreading the love around the world. I just think it's cool."
While most billboards are trying to sell you something, John says the simplicity of his message isn't about profit or notoriety, it's purely about making the world a better place.
"It's got to start with everybody, right here in your heart," John said pointing to his chest. "We just want to promote more love."
So while there's no sales pitch on a tangible product, perhaps John is trying to sell something. As another song once famously said, it's the only thing you need: Love.
"The Beatles were right all along," John smiled. "That's all we need is more love."